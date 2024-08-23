Third suspect in deadly Alamo shooting arraigned

UPDATE: The Alamo Police Department is searching for the fourth suspect involved in the shooting.

Jose Alberto Jimenez Jr., the third suspect in the deadly Alamo shooting, has been arraigned.

Jimenez was charged with murder and not given a bond. He was arrested Thursday night in connection to a shooting that happened at a McDonald's parking lot.

The shooting happened Tuesday night, where a 34-year-old man was killed. Two other suspects are also facing murder charges.

Christina Montemayor is suspected of being the getaway driver, and Alberto Medina is the suspected gunman.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Alamo Police Department at 956-787-1454 or Alamo Crime Stoppers at 956-702-8477.