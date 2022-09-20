x

Three juveniles detained after shots fired in Mercedes home

5 hours 49 minutes 42 seconds ago Monday, September 19 2022 Sep 19, 2022 September 19, 2022 7:06 PM September 19, 2022 in News - Local

Three juveniles were detained Monday after shots were fired inside a home, according to the Mercedes Police Department. 

The incident happened Monday around 2:30 p.m. on Virginia street.

Mercedes police Chief Pedro Estrada says the three juveniles were spotted running out of a home.

A weapon was found, according to the department. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days