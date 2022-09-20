Three juveniles detained after shots fired in Mercedes home
Three juveniles were detained Monday after shots were fired inside a home, according to the Mercedes Police Department.
The incident happened Monday around 2:30 p.m. on Virginia street.
Mercedes police Chief Pedro Estrada says the three juveniles were spotted running out of a home.
A weapon was found, according to the department.
