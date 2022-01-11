x

Tim's Coats initiative helps Valley families stay warm this winter

Tuesday, January 11 2022

On Monday, KRGV and The Salvation Army teamed up for the 39th annual Tim's Coats initiative.

Instead of collecting used coats, this year we are now asking for a monetary donation to purchase new coats for Valley families in need.

We will be collecting funds for Tim's Coats until Jan. 14, 2022.

With your help, so far, more than $6,000 has been raised to help Valley families stay warm this winter! Thank you for your support.

Donation link: https://give.salvationarmytexas.org/give/383710/#!/donation/checkout

