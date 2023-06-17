x

Tino Villarreal wins Commissioner At-Large A seat in Brownsville

2 hours 16 minutes 49 seconds ago Saturday, June 17 2023 Jun 17, 2023 June 17, 2023 8:16 PM June 17, 2023 in News - Local

Tino Villarreal has won the Commissioner At-Large A seat in Brownsville.

Villarreal and Susan Ruvalcaba were both in the runoff election after not receiving enough votes during the May election.

Villarreal won with 3,227 votes and Ruvalcaba had 2,596 votes.

Polls closed Saturday at 7 p.m. and the last day for early voting was Tuesday, June 13. More than 4,300 people cast their ballot in person during early voting.

