Tino Villarreal wins Commissioner At-Large A seat in Brownsville

Tino Villarreal has won the Commissioner At-Large A seat in Brownsville.

Villarreal and Susan Ruvalcaba were both in the runoff election after not receiving enough votes during the May election.

Villarreal won with 3,227 votes and Ruvalcaba had 2,596 votes.

Polls closed Saturday at 7 p.m. and the last day for early voting was Tuesday, June 13. More than 4,300 people cast their ballot in person during early voting.