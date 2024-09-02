Traffic delays expected in Willacy County following rollover crash
A rollover crash is causing traffic delays, according to the Willacy County Sheriff’s Office.
The Willacy County Sheriff’s Office reported the one-vehicle crash at around 5 p.m. Monday, and said in a social media post a vehicle rolled over on the northbound lanes of the flood way south of Sebastian.
The Texas Department of Public Safety and Cameron County Sheriff’s Office have crews heading to the scene, according to a social media post.
Additional details of the crash were not immediately available.
Channel 5 News has a crew heading to the scene, check back for updates.
