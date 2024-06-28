Traffic Stop Leads to Cocaine Bust in Cameron Co.
BROWNSVILLE – The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office announced half a million dollars worth of cocaine are off the street.
Sheriff Omar Lucio announced in a press conference Friday Juan Antonio Montes Cornejo is charged with possession and distribution of a controlled substance.
The Matamoros man was topped by Cameron County interdiction deputies in Harlingen on Thursday for a traffic violation, he says. Inside the vehicle, they found 22 bundles of cocaine.
Lucio says some was stuffed in an ice chest and the rest was found in a duffel bag.
Watch the video above for more information.
