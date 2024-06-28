x

Traffic Stop Leads to Cocaine Bust in Cameron Co.

5 years 11 months 3 weeks ago Friday, July 06 2018 Jul 6, 2018 July 06, 2018 3:54 PM July 06, 2018 in News

BROWNSVILLE – The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office announced half a million dollars worth of cocaine are off the street.

Sheriff Omar Lucio announced in a press conference Friday Juan Antonio Montes Cornejo is charged with possession and distribution of a controlled substance.

The Matamoros man was topped by Cameron County interdiction deputies in Harlingen on Thursday for a traffic violation, he says. Inside the vehicle, they found 22 bundles of cocaine.

Lucio says some was stuffed in an ice chest and the rest was found in a duffel bag.

