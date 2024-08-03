Trial dates set for trio accused in death of Willacy County teen

Three people accused of abusing and causing the death of a 13-year-old boy in Willacy County are scheduled to go to trial.

Sabrina Loredo, Antonia Villarreal Gonzalez and Ruben Gonzalez were each indicted in 2022 on a murder charge and four counts of injury to a child, records show.

Sabrina Loredo and Antonia Villarreal Gonzalez appeared in court in Brownsville on Wednesday and had jury trial dates set for Oct. 21.

Ruben Gonzalez also appeared in court that day and had his trial set for Aug. 12, court records show.

The cases were transferred from Willacy County to Cameron County in March.

According to previous reports, the trio are accused of starving and physically abusing a 13-year-old boy. The boy died on Jan. 23, 2021 after he was hospitalized with breathing complications.

Indictments against the trio did not disclose the relationship between the suspects and the boy.

An autopsy performed on the boy determined the cause of death was inconclusive.