Trial dates set for trio accused in death of Willacy County teen
Three people accused of abusing and causing the death of a 13-year-old boy in Willacy County are scheduled to go to trial.
Sabrina Loredo, Antonia Villarreal Gonzalez and Ruben Gonzalez were each indicted in 2022 on a murder charge and four counts of injury to a child, records show.
Sabrina Loredo and Antonia Villarreal Gonzalez appeared in court in Brownsville on Wednesday and had jury trial dates set for Oct. 21.
PREVIOUS STORY: Indictment reveals gruesome details in death of 13-year-old Willacy County boy
Ruben Gonzalez also appeared in court that day and had his trial set for Aug. 12, court records show.
The cases were transferred from Willacy County to Cameron County in March.
According to previous reports, the trio are accused of starving and physically abusing a 13-year-old boy. The boy died on Jan. 23, 2021 after he was hospitalized with breathing complications.
Indictments against the trio did not disclose the relationship between the suspects and the boy.
An autopsy performed on the boy determined the cause of death was inconclusive.
More News
News Video
-
Police: Man killed in La Feria crash while walking on the expressway
-
Police: Overturned tractor-trailer spilling ethanol in Brownsville
-
South Texas Human Rights Center continuing the legacy of its founder
-
Brownsville police arrest man driving stolen vehicle
-
5 On Your Side: Residents seeking help to fix potholes in street...
Sports Video
-
Dak Prescott responds to frustrations from Cowboys fans over playoff loss
-
Valley native serving as athletic trainer at Paris Olympics
-
McAllen rallies behind Shaine Casas in Olympics semifinals
-
McAllen rallies behind Shaine Casas in Olympics semifinals
-
McAllen native Shaine Casas advances to semifinals in Olympics swimming competition