Tropical Storm Alberto forms, bringing tropical downpours across the Valley

A tropical system off the coast of Mexico strengthened into Tropical Storm Alberto on Wednesday morning and is set to bring heavy rain and coastal flooding to Texas.

Alberto is the first name on the list this year. Alberto will make a westward track south of the Rio Grande Valley, but we can expect rounds of moderate to heavy rainfall at times because of its influence. One to four inches of rain are possible for Wednesday, with localized heavier amounts.

