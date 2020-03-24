Trump agencies push forward on rollbacks as pandemic rages

By ELLEN KNICKMEYER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Trump administration is steadily pushing major public health and environmental rollbacks toward enactment, rejecting appeals that it slow its deregulatory drive during the coronavirus crisis. One Environmental Protection Agency rule would require disclosure of the raw data behind any scientific study used in rulemaking. That includes confidential medical records that opponents say could be used to identify individuals. State and local officials have asked the EPA to delay action on that rule while Americans struggle with the COVID-19 pandemic. The EPA has refused so far, saying it's open for business as usual.

