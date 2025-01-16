Trump to tap Texas “border czar” to lead U.S. Border Patrol, report says
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.
President-elect Donald Trump will pick Mike Banks, a special advisor to Gov. Greg Abbott for border matters, to lead the U.S. Border Patrol, according to the New York Post.
Banks, a retired Border Patrol agent, has served as Texas’ “border czar” since 2023 when Abbott created the position.
The press offices for the Trump administration’s transition team and Abbott’s office did not immediately respond Thursday to requests for comment.
Banks served as a border advisor amid the state’s all-out effort to control the southern border with Mexico, dubbed Operation Lone Star, and its confrontations with the Biden administration over immigration enforcement, which has long been the sole responsibility of the federal government.
As part of the mission, Department of Public Safety troopers and National Guard soldiers have been deployed to the border, where they have installed miles of concertina wire and a floating buoy barrier in the Rio Grande near Eagle Pass while also arresting thousands of migrants on criminal trespassing charges.
U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, told reporters in Washington D.C. Thursday that Trump’s pick was a “great choice.”
“I know Mike, and I think it's an inspired choice, and nobody understands the border better than Texans,” Cornyn said. “Texas obviously has the biggest border, longest border, and I really like the idea that we're going to have somebody who understands the Texas border.”
Matthew Choi contributed to this report.
This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune at https://www.texastribune.org/2025/01/16/texas-border-patrol-czar-mike-banks/.
The Texas Tribune is a member-supported, nonpartisan newsroom informing and engaging Texans on state politics and policy. Learn more at texastribune.org.
More News
News Video
-
Multiple law enforcement agencies executing search warrant at Alamo home
-
SpaceX catches returning Starship booster during seventh launch
-
SpaceX set to make first launch of the year at Boca Chica
-
Pet of the Week: Elly, the two-month old pup
-
Hidalgo County Community Service Agency giving away space heaters
Sports Video
-
Daniel Lopez signs Letter of Intent with Sol Russ State University
-
Economedes shines in 3-0 win over Harlingen
-
Lawrence Johnson clutch bucket leads Edinburg past Weslaco
-
Raymondville head football coach and athletic director Frank Cantu retires
-
Reed Sheppard named G League Player of the Week