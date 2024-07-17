TSTC in Harlingen helping migrant students pursue higher education

A summer program at Texas State Technical College in Harlingen is teaching migrant students the importance of higher education.

The goal of the Migrant Academic Achievement Residential Summer (MAARS) program is to help them get back on track, since they lose out on some schooling because they move around for work.

Students are catching up on high school credits or getting ahead for the new school year, but they are also getting hands-on experience in post-secondary technical programs.

The six-week program gives more than 30 kids from across the Rio Grande valley a feel of what it's like to be a college student.

Brandon Mendoza is a senior at Edcouch-Elsa Independent School District and part of the MAARS Program. He enjoys getting to work with his hands after his class every day.

"What caught my interest is the electrical wiring mechatronics, which is basically wire lights into different things," Mendoza said.

Each student gets to be a part of two post secondary programs.

Mendoza plans to use the skills he learned from construction and mechatronics to build his own house.

Students also get community hours and go on field trips to the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, the movies and arcades.

At the end of the program each student will receive two high school credits and a $1,200 incentive.