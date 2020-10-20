x

Tuesday's Scores

2 hours 9 minutes 45 seconds ago Tuesday, October 20 2020 Oct 20, 2020 October 20, 2020 7:58 PM October 20, 2020 in Sports - AP - Texas

By The
Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Malakoff 55, Fairfield 0

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days