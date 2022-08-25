x

Two-a-day tour: Brownsville Porter

2 hours 42 minutes 45 seconds ago Thursday, August 25 2022 Aug 25, 2022 August 25, 2022 11:43 AM August 25, 2022 in Sports - Two-a-Day Tours
By: Bella Michaels

The Brownsville Cowboys are coming off a tough season after losing one of their main pieces, but this season, they've got a healthy roster back.

Watch the video above for the full story. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days