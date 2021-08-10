Two-A-Day Tour: Edinburg Economedes Jaguars
EDINBURG - The Economedes Jaguars are under new leadership as former Edinburg Vela offensive coordinator Sean Van de Merghel comes over for his first head coaching job and try and lead the Jags into a new winning culture. The Jaguars have 13 starters back including the entire offensive line.
Watch the Jaguars preview above
