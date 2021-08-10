x

Two-A-Day Tour: Edinburg Economedes Jaguars

6 hours 36 minutes 46 seconds ago Monday, August 09 2021 Aug 9, 2021 August 09, 2021 11:44 PM August 09, 2021 in Sports - Two-a-Day Tours
By: Alex Del Barrio

EDINBURG - The Economedes Jaguars are under new leadership as former Edinburg Vela offensive coordinator Sean Van de Merghel comes over for his first head coaching job and try and lead the Jags into a new winning culture. The Jaguars have 13 starters back including the entire offensive line.

Watch the Jaguars preview above

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days