x

Two-A-Day Tour: Edinburg North

4 years 4 months 2 weeks ago Monday, August 12 2019 Aug 12, 2019 August 12, 2019 11:11 PM August 12, 2019 in Sports - Two-a-Day Tours

It's time to talk Valley high school football again. Throughout the month of August, CHANNEL 5 will be visiting every team as we get ready for the 2019 season. 

It's all part of our Two-A-Day Tour.

In this video, we focus on Edinburg North.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days