x

Two-A-Day Tour: Hanna Golden Eagles

6 hours 13 minutes ago Tuesday, August 10 2021 Aug 10, 2021 August 10, 2021 12:05 AM August 10, 2021 in Sports - Two-a-Day Tours
By: Alex Del Barrio

BROWNSVILLE - The Golden Eagles have made the playoffs three times in five seasons under Mark Guess. The Eagles are coming off a great season finishing 4-1 before a bi-district loss to PSJA North. The Eagles return a lot of talent with 13 starters back, but will be working in a new quarterback. 

Check out the Eagle's preview above. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days