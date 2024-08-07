Two-a-Day Tour: Harlingen South

The Harlingen South Hawks have been on an upward trajectory over the past three years under head coach Izzy Gonzalez.

After winning two district titles in 2021 and 2022, the Hawks followed that up with a bi-district round victory in 2023.

"We're taking steps forward." Gonzalez said. "We're looking forward to growing each and every year... We've got an ultracompetitive district that we're in, but at the end of the day it's us against ourselves."

The Hawks district jumps from seven teams in 2023 to nine teams in 2024 after realignment. Donna, Donna North, and Weslaco East are the only district foes that remain the same in this new district for the coming season.

