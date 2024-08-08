Two-a-Day Tour: Lyford Bulldogs

The Lyford Bulldogs are coming off one of the team's best seasons over the past decade.

A 9-2 record overall and a 4-1 district record were great accomplishments for the Bulldogs, but that same level of success didn't carry over to the postseason.

This year, the young players on the team are feeling confident they can keep the success going.

"We want that district championship," Lyford junior C/LB Aiden Rubalcada said. "And we're trying to get past the first round, that's another thing we need to do. Those are our main two goals right now."

Lyford will open up the season in Week 1 against Port Isabel.

Watch the video above for the full story.