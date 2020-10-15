x

Two-a-Day Tour: Mission Eagles

3 hours 39 minutes 30 seconds ago Wednesday, October 14 2020 Oct 14, 2020 October 14, 2020 10:37 PM October 14, 2020 in Sports - Two-a-Day Tours
By: Alex Del Barrio

MISSION - Koy Detmer has brought the Eagles back since taking over two seasons ago. Last year the Eagles broke through and won a share of the District 30-6A title. Now they find themselves in 31-6A with teams like Edinburg Vela and PSJA High looking for a third straight trip to the playoffs. Check out how the Eagles are getting ready for the season. 

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days