Two-a-Day Tour: Mission Eagles
MISSION - Koy Detmer has brought the Eagles back since taking over two seasons ago. Last year the Eagles broke through and won a share of the District 30-6A title. Now they find themselves in 31-6A with teams like Edinburg Vela and PSJA High looking for a third straight trip to the playoffs. Check out how the Eagles are getting ready for the season.
