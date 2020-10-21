Two-a-Day Tour: Nikki Rowe Warriors
MCALLEN - The Nikki Rowe Warriors were back in the playoffs for the third time in four years under Bobby Flores in 2019. Rowe this year will rely on a new signal caller to lead the offense as the Warriors move into the 5A classification with the rest of their McAllen ISD brethren. Check out the preview of the Warriors above.
