Two-a-Day Tour: Nikki Rowe Warriors

2 hours 52 minutes 8 seconds ago Tuesday, October 20 2020 Oct 20, 2020 October 20, 2020 11:34 PM October 20, 2020 in Sports - Two-a-Day Tours
By: Alex Del Barrio

MCALLEN - The Nikki Rowe Warriors were back in the playoffs for the third time in four years under Bobby Flores in 2019. Rowe this year will rely on a new signal caller to lead the offense as the Warriors move into the 5A classification with the rest of their McAllen ISD brethren. Check out the preview of the Warriors above. 

