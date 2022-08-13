Two-a-Day Tour: PSJA
PHARR -- The PSJA Bears are looking to make a deeper run than the last couple seasons in District 31-6A. They only have a handful of returners coming back, but they've got an experienced quarterback. Watch above for a season preview:
