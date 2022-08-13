x

Two-a-Day Tour: PSJA

1 hour 54 minutes 20 seconds ago Saturday, August 13 2022 Aug 13, 2022 August 13, 2022 7:51 AM August 13, 2022 in Sports - Two-a-Day Tours
By: Bella Michaels

PHARR -- The PSJA Bears are looking to make a deeper run than the last couple seasons in District 31-6A. They only have a handful of returners coming back, but they've got an experienced quarterback. Watch above for a season preview:

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days