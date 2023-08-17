Two a Day Tour: PSJA North

PHARR, TEXAS --

The PSJA North Raiders ran their way to the top of Valley football rankings last season.

As the expectations keep climbing, the Raiders were recently hit with an unforeseen challenge heading into the season-- their star quarterback now in question.

Head coach Marcus Kaufmann shares how he is handling the quarterback situation and what the team is looking like as the district 15-5A division-one champions look to make more history this season.

Watch story above to hear from Kaufmann and key players.