Two-a-Day Tour: Santa Rosa Warriors

Over the past two seasons, Santa Rosa has posted back-to-back records of 4-2 in district in route to a pair of playoff berths.

That's marked a big improvement under head coach Joe Marichalar who's now entering his fourth year at the helm.

"I think every year we steadily improve," Marichalar said. "We're not there where we want to be yet, but you know we're here trying to develop a foundation and a culture for our kids where we just want to compete and try to be the best version of ourselves. This year's no exception."

As for the players on the roster, they aren't just satisfied with the success they've had in the last two years either.

"We want to be dominant," Warriors senior LB/TE Sebastian Moreno said when asked specifically about the defense. "We just want to do everything we can to stop them and we want to make sure we get shutouts every game."

"We're expecting a district title this year for sure," Santa Rosa running back JJ Anaya added. "We want the district title, we're gonna go in and get it."

Watch the video above for the full story.