Two-a-Day Tour: Sharyland Pioneer

1 hour 50 minutes 17 seconds ago Saturday, August 13 2022 Aug 13, 2022 August 13, 2022 7:56 AM August 13, 2022 in Sports - Two-a-Day Tours
By: Bella Michaels

MISSION -- The Pioneer Diamondbacks were on the outside looking in on the playoffs last season under new head coach Eddie Galindo. This season he'll be entering his second year in charge and they have many of their talent returning. Watch the video above for a season preview:

