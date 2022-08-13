Two-a-Day Tour: Sharyland Pioneer
MISSION -- The Pioneer Diamondbacks were on the outside looking in on the playoffs last season under new head coach Eddie Galindo. This season he'll be entering his second year in charge and they have many of their talent returning. Watch the video above for a season preview:
