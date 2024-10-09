Two Edinburg CISD board members accused of ethics violations
An attempt to reprimand two Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District trustees failed at a Tuesday night meeting.
The attempt was launched by three other board members.
Two separate alleged incidents led to the board wanting to censure the two trustees.
Trustee Dominga Vela was accused of receiving flowers they say she shouldn't have accepted, and the other trustee was accused of promoting a political candidate at a school event.
Censures do not punish board members, they're just a public reprimand.
Trustee Luis Alamia proposed censure came after a police report accused him of telling an Edinburg CISD employee, who was wearing a shirt promoting a school board candidate, to go onto the field at a school football game.
Alamia also allegedly gave his sideline pass to that employee so he could get in.
Trustee Miguel Farias, one of three board members who filed the censure, said he feels what Alamia did was an ethics violation.
"I personally believe that school resources were used to electioneer, to promote a school board member, somebody running for school board," Farias said during the meeting.
During the meeting, Alamia said his actions did not violate any policies.
The votes were 3-3 for both proposed censures, meaning it didn't pass.
More News
News Video
-
Valley Baptist Medical Center using new mammogram machine to better detect breast...
-
Made in the 956: Valley natives Grupo Frontera share success story
-
Two Edinburg CISD board members accused of ethics violations
-
Feature film questions timeline of first people in Texas
-
Records: 953 animals euthanized over 8-month period at Harlingen Animal Shelter
Sports Video
-
Playmakers - Week 6 of 2024 Valley High School Football Part 2
-
Playmakers - Week 6 of 2024 Valley High School Football Part 1
-
Mission Veterans volleyball stays undefeated in district with win over Mission
-
McAllen High takes down Nikki Rowe in district volleyball battle
-
UTRGV volleyball falls at home to Texas A&M - CC in five...