Two Edinburg CISD board members accused of ethics violations

An attempt to reprimand two Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District trustees failed at a Tuesday night meeting.

The attempt was launched by three other board members.

Two separate alleged incidents led to the board wanting to censure the two trustees.

Trustee Dominga Vela was accused of receiving flowers they say she shouldn't have accepted, and the other trustee was accused of promoting a political candidate at a school event.

Censures do not punish board members, they're just a public reprimand.

Trustee Luis Alamia proposed censure came after a police report accused him of telling an Edinburg CISD employee, who was wearing a shirt promoting a school board candidate, to go onto the field at a school football game.

Alamia also allegedly gave his sideline pass to that employee so he could get in.

Trustee Miguel Farias, one of three board members who filed the censure, said he feels what Alamia did was an ethics violation.

"I personally believe that school resources were used to electioneer, to promote a school board member, somebody running for school board," Farias said during the meeting.

During the meeting, Alamia said his actions did not violate any policies.

The votes were 3-3 for both proposed censures, meaning it didn't pass.