Two families displaced, woman hospitalized after fire damages homes in Los Fresnos

Two families have been displaced, and a woman was hospitalized after a fire damaged two homes in Los Fresnos.

Los Fresnos Fire Chief Gene Daniels said the fire was reported at around 6:30 a.m. Saturday at the 400 block of Canal Street.

He said two homes were affected. The fire began at one home and spread to the second home; the first home was deemed a total loss. A woman was hospitalized after receiving burns from trying to put out the fire with a garden hose.

Six fire trucks and 16 firefighters responded to the scene and battled the blaze for about four hours. A total of nine people have been displaced and the American Red Cross is offering assistance.

The fire marshals are investigating the cause of the fire.