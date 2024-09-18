Two people hospitalized following bee attack in Edinburg

Photo credit: Cesar Monzon.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story was updated with information on the victims' condition at the hospital.

A man and a woman were attacked by bees in Edinburg on Wednesday, according to a news release.

A city spokesperson said the Edinburg Fire Department responded to the bee attack at the 7000 block of East State Highway 107.

They said the male and female were doing yard work when they were attacked. The male was found unconscious while the female was semi-conscious, they were both taken to DHR Health.

Edinburg city spokeswoman Roxanne Lerma said both individuals were in stable conditions, and referred all other questions to the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office.

This is a developing story, check back for further updates.