x

Two people hospitalized following crash at the Queen Isabella Causeway

Two people hospitalized following crash at the Queen Isabella Causeway
10 hours 41 minutes 19 seconds ago Wednesday, July 17 2024 Jul 17, 2024 July 17, 2024 11:11 AM July 17, 2024 in News - Local

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a two-vehicle crash on the Queen Isabella Memorial Causeway at South Padre Island.

The crash involved a Mercedes SUV and a Ford Pinto that were both traveling in the westbound lane, according to DPS spokesperson Sgt. Maria Hernandez.

Hernandez said the driver of the SUV was transported to Valley Regional Medical Center in Brownsville and the driver of the Pinto was taken to Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen; both had non-life threatening injuries.

No other details were made available.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days