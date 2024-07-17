Two people hospitalized following crash at the Queen Isabella Causeway
The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a two-vehicle crash on the Queen Isabella Memorial Causeway at South Padre Island.
The crash involved a Mercedes SUV and a Ford Pinto that were both traveling in the westbound lane, according to DPS spokesperson Sgt. Maria Hernandez.
Hernandez said the driver of the SUV was transported to Valley Regional Medical Center in Brownsville and the driver of the Pinto was taken to Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen; both had non-life threatening injuries.
No other details were made available.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
