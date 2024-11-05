Two teens charged in Brownsville homicide investigation

Two teens were charged in connection with a fatal Brownsville shooting that stemmed from a gun sale gone wrong, according to police.

Hercules Aaron Delgado, 17, and Adrian Marquez-Lopez, 18 were arrested Monday in Harlingen.

According to a Tuesday news release, their arrests are connected to the shooting death of 21-year-old Kevin Villafranca Torres.

On Monday, Brownsville police charged Allexsis Street, Kody Gonser, and D'Marco Donez with multiple charges, including murder, in connection with the investigation.

According to police, Torres met with the suspects to purchase a handgun from them when he was shot by Donez.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: ‘Deal gone wrong:’ Three charged in fatal Brownsville shooting

Street, Gonser, Delgado and Marquez-Lopez were in the suspect vehicle when the shooting happened, police said.

“It was a deal gone wrong,” Brownsville police spokesperson Officer Abril Luna previously told Channel 5 News. “The victim was there to purchase a hand gun. They had a disagreement and there was gun fire exchanged.”

Torres was found with a gunshot wound to the head lying on the southbound frontage road directly in front of 7077 N. Expressway 83 Friday at around 8:50 p.m. Torres later died from his injuries, police said.

Police found the suspect vehicle — a 2011 red Chevy Cruze — at an address at the 1400 block of Vermont Drive in Harlingen with “exhibited gunshots” early Saturday morning, leading to a standoff with police.

Street and Gonser were detained when the standoff ended, according to a news release. Donez. Delgado and Marquez-Lopez were apprehended later that day in Harlingen.

Donez, Street and Gonser and Delgado were charged with murder and engaging in organized criminal activity.

Marquez-Lopez was charged with failure to report a felony and had his bond set at $10,000.

Street, Gonser and Delgado also face an additional failure to report a felony charge and had their bonds set at over $2 million each. Donez's bond is set at $2 million.