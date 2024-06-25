Two teens charged in connection with McAllen shooting

Two teens were arraigned on Tuesday in connection with a shooting that hospitalized a 15-year-old male, according to McAllen police spokesman Lt. Joel Morales.

Angel Manuel Gomez, 18, and Hiram Zuniga, 17, were arrested following the shooting that happened on Monday, Morales said.

The teens were arrested after officers with the McAllen Police Department responded to a shooting at a home on the 4200 block of West Zinnia Avenue Monday at around 1:59 p.m. where they found a male juvenile with a gunshot wound to the upper body.

PREVIOUS STORY: Police: Juvenile hospitalized following McAllen shooting

On Tuesday, Morales identified the teen as a 15-year-old who remains hospitalized.

Gomez was arraigned on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, while Zuniga was arraigned on a charge of tampering with evidence, Morales said.

Bond for Gomez and Zuniga was set at $30,000 and $5,000, respectively

Details on what led to the shooting weren’t immediately available.