TxDOT discusses proposed Interstate 69 connector project
The Texas Department of Transportation is working to improve roadways and ease traffic congestion throughout the Rio Grande Valley.
TxDOT proposing adding a connector between Interstate 69C/US 281 and Interstate 69E/US 77 in Hidalgo, Cameron and Willacy counties.
The proposed 25-mile long I-69 connector would help alleviate traffic along Interstate 2, TxDOT said.
Written comments are requested and may be submitted in person at the meetings; by mail to the TxDOT Pharr District Office, Attn: Edward Paradise, 600 W. Interstate 2, Pharr, TX, 78577; online on the public meeting webpage; or via email to Francisco.Chapa@txdot.gov.
All comments must be received on or before Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2024.
Go to TxDOT's website for more details on the project, and for a better look at the four connector options.
Watch the video above for the full story.
