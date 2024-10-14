TxDOT kicks off walking billboard campaign

The Texas Department of Transportation is kicking off National Pedestrian Safety Month with a new campaign.

As part of TxDOT’s efforts to increase awareness about pedestrian safety, 34 teams across the state were deployed to walk along busy streets in areas where pedestrian crashes and fatalities have been reported, according to a news release.

The teams will be carrying billboards reminding drivers and pedestrians to be safe on the road.

A team was deployed in Edinburg on Monday, and another team will be deployed to Brownsville on Tuesday.

“Pedestrians are especially vulnerable to serious and deadly injuries in a crash. Though pedestrians are involved in only 1% of traffic crashes in Texas, they account for 19% of all roadway deaths,” a TxDOT news release states.

Last year, 199 traffic crashes involved pedestrians and resulted in 37 pedestrian fatalities and 42 serious injuries in TxDOT’s Pharr district, the news release states.