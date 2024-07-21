TxDOT launches anti-speeding campaign, ‘Operation Slowdown’

The Texas Department of Transportation is teaming up with police departments across the state to enforce safe driving.

Operation Slowdown launched on Friday and runs through Sunday, Aug. 4.

As part of the campaign, police departments across the Rio Grande Valley will have more police officers patrolling the streets to enforce the speed limit, according to a news release.

“Speeding was the number one contributing factor in more than 160,000 crashes in Texas last year, leading to 1,456 people killed,” TxDOT stated in a news release. “That’s one-third of all traffic deaths in our state.”

TxDOT urges drivers to match their speed to road conditions, watch for signs on the road alerting drivers of the speed limit, and slow down and allow for more distance to stop when traffic is heavy or roads are slick.