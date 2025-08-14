TXDOT preparing Valley highways for potential heavy rain, flooding

Photo courtesy of TXDOT.

The Texas Department of Transportation is preparing for potential heavy rain in the Rio Grande Valley.

According to a news release, they are taking precautionary measures. Crews are inspecting and clearing inlets along highways of any debris that may impede drainage.

Trailers are also being loaded with signs and sandbags in the event of road flooding and TXDOT is communicating with contractors to confirm all construction sites are secure, according to the news release.

Channel 5 News' First Warn 5 Weather team is actively monitoring a tropical wave in the Gulf of Mexico. The wave is moving toward northeast Mexico and the Valley. The National Hurricane Center maintains a 20 percent chance of development.

