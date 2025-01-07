x

TxDOT realiza reunión sobre necesidades especiales del transporte público

1 hour 26 minutes 58 seconds ago Tuesday, January 07 2025 Jan 7, 2025 January 07, 2025 1:21 PM January 07, 2025 in Noticias RGV

El departamento de transporte de Texas, estará realizando una reunión virtual para abordar las necesidades del transporte en nuestra área.

En específico para los ciudadanos mayores y aquellos con alguna discapacidad.

Esto podría ayudar a expandir las rutas de autobuses.

Si usted no tiene una computadora, también puede unirse a esta reunión vía telefónica.

