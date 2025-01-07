TxDOT realiza reunión sobre necesidades especiales del transporte público
El departamento de transporte de Texas, estará realizando una reunión virtual para abordar las necesidades del transporte en nuestra área.
En específico para los ciudadanos mayores y aquellos con alguna discapacidad.
Esto podría ayudar a expandir las rutas de autobuses.
Si usted no tiene una computadora, también puede unirse a esta reunión vía telefónica.
