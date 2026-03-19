La Joya ISD will ‘review’ proposal to rename Cesar Chavez Middle School
The La Joya Independent School District will review all information regarding potentially renaming Cesar Chavez Middle School after the campus namesake was accused of sexual abuse.
The district made the announcement on Thursday, the day after a New York Times article detailing the allegations was published.
“Upon our return from spring break, the district will take time to review all relevant information carefully and thoughtfully,” the statement reads. “We will begin an open and transparent process to engage stakeholders, provide updates, and outline next steps. Any future actions will be guided by facts, community input, and the district’s commitment to doing what is in the best interest of our students, families, and community.”
RELATED STORY: Dolores Huerta responds to Cesar Chavez sex abuse allegations
Chavez was a Mexican-American labor and civil rights leader who advocated for better wages and working conditions for farmworkers. Several organizations he worked with had distanced themselves from Chavez before the article’s publication.
The Rio Grande Valley-based non-profit La Union del Pueblo Entero announced they’re joining other organizations in not participating in Cesar Chavez Day activities.
“We understand the significance that school names carry for our students, staff, families, and the broader community," La Joya ISD said.
Channel 5 News also reached out to the PSJA Independent School District, which also has a campus named after Chavez, for comment.
“PSJA ISD is aware of the recent allegations regarding Cesar Chavez and is taking this matter very seriously. We recognize the significance of the individuals our schools are named after and the values they represent, including Cesar Chavez Elementary,” the district said.
A spokesperson for PSJA ISD also said district leadership is “reviewing the matter and will continue evaluating next steps, with additional updates to follow after spring break.”
READ MORE: Valley farmworkers say labor movement continues despite Cesar Chavez allegations
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