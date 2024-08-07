TXDOT reopens road after cleaning up caliche spill on expressway in Harlingen

A road in Harlingen has reopened after the Texas Department of Transportation cleaned up a caliche spill.

The spill occurred Wednesday morning when the doors of a caliche truck opened up and dumping the contents onto the roadway, according to Harlingen Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Larry Moore.

Moore said this happens multiple times to these vehicles when the doors malfunction.

TXDOT crews spent a few hours cleaning up the spill, causing road delays and slowdowns.