TxDOT reports oil spill in San Benito
The Texas Department of Transportation reported an oil spill in San Benito on FM 509, between Business 77 and I-69E.
TxDOT said a tractor was crossing the railroad tracks when the driver "busted a hydraulic hose." The driver didn't realize they were spilling oil as they were driving.
The tractor has been removed from the scene.
The spill approximately a quarter of a mile going from the railroad tracks to Schaeffer Road and the southbound outside lane will be closed, according to TxDOT. The closure is estimated to stay in place for four hours.
A chemical response team is in route.
This is a developing story, check back for further updates.
