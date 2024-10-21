U.S. Coast Guard suspends search for missing swimmer last seen in Boca Chica

The U.S. Coast Guard suspended their search for a swimmer last seen in the waters near Boca Chica, according to a Monday news release.

The man is suspected to no longer be alive, a spokesperson for the U.S. Coast Guard Corpus Christi sector told Channel 5 News.

The missing man was identified as Kevin Edward Escobar, a SpaceX employee who last seen shirtless and wearing black shorts when he was swept off by a possible rip current in waters near Boca Chica Beach and never came back to land.

The Coast Guard received notice of Escobar's missing status Sunday at around 7:45 a.m. from dispatchers with the Cameron County Sheriff's Department.

Over 205 miles of ocean near Boca Chica Beach were searched for approximately 18 hours before the Coast Guard suspended their search.

Recovery efforts are now being deferred to Cameron County law enforcement agencies. Sgt. Mario Bejaramo, a spokesperson with the Cameron County Sheriff's Office, said drones and ATV units are being sent out to patrol the shoreline.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.