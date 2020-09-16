U.S. Department of Commerce grants $3 million to Valley economic corporation

The Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration is awarding a $3 million grant to the Mission Economic Development Corporation.

It is in effort to expand and improve the Shary Village Industrial Park.

Congressman Vicente Gonzalez (TX-15) said the goal is to develop the manufacturing park to promote trade within the region and with Mexico.

“These are positive investments that are coming that we've been able to bring from Washington to the Rio Grande Valley to spur growth to create jobs,” Gonzalez said.

According to the EDA the $3 million grant will be matched with $750,000 in local investment.

The project is expected to create 300 jobs and bring more than $57 million in private investment.