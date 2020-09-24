U.S. government puts first Black inmate to death since resumption of federal executions this year
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — U.S. government puts first Black inmate to death since resumption of federal executions this year.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
More News
News Video
-
CON MI GENTE: Serda's Barber Shop
-
Census telethon and $10,000 raffle starts today for Rio Grande Valley residents
-
McAllen teams up with school district to boost census response rates
-
Judge hears case in legal dispute over the allowance of food trucks...
-
Time magazine lists Sister Norma Pimentel among world's 100 most influential people