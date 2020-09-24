x

U.S. government puts first Black inmate to death since resumption of federal executions this year

2 hours 11 minutes 41 seconds ago Thursday, September 24 2020 Sep 24, 2020 September 24, 2020 4:51 PM September 24, 2020 in News - AP Texas Headlines

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — U.S. government puts first Black inmate to death since resumption of federal executions this year.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days