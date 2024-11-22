U.S., Mexico officials meet to discuss water debt, long term solutions

Mexico is working to pay its water debt to the United States.

Water officials and experts met virtually on Thursday to discuss long term solutions.

One water expert said he believes the Mexican government should have a tougher stance on Chihuahua. The Mexican city's water use was described as excessive.

"Instead of speaking to officials upstream in Chihuahua, we're having Mexico pay its water debt through the San Juan River downstream," University of California, Davis Water Management Specialist Samuel Sandoval said. "That is not a good strategy in the long run."

The head of the International Boundary and Water Commission, Maria Elena Grier, was also involved in the discussion.

Grier said utility providers in Texas should not depend solely on water from the Rio Grande.

"Looking at all opportunities for diversification of their water sources is really important," Grier said. "Advocating for themselves for more funding and more investment into the region to build drought resiliency."

Governor Greg Abbott directed the TCEQ to accept Mexico's water offer from the San Juan River.