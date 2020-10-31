U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar runs for re-election against two challengers
The three-way race for U.S. House District 28 pits U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Laredo, against Republican and Libertarian challengers.
Anchored by Laredo — Cuellar's hometown — the district also includes Starr County and the western part of Hidalgo County.
Cuellar is running for re-election against Republican Sandra Whitten and Libertarian candidate Bekah Congdon.
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Watch the video for the full story.
