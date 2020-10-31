x

U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar runs for re-election against two challengers

By: Christian Von Preysing

The three-way race for U.S. House District 28 pits U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Laredo, against Republican and Libertarian challengers.

Anchored by Laredo — Cuellar's hometown — the district also includes Starr County and the western part of Hidalgo County.

Cuellar is running for re-election against Republican Sandra Whitten and Libertarian candidate Bekah Congdon.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.

