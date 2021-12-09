UIL Releases Classification Cutoff Numbers; 5 Valley Teams to Drop to 5A

AUSTIN - The UIL announced the classification cutoff numbers and division breaks for the next realignment scheduled for early February. The new cutoff numbers were also released alongside the snapshot counts for all schools in the state. Provided there aren't any appeals or changes to those counts, several RGV teams will be changing classifications for the next two years.

Edinburg Vela, PSJA North, Harlingen South, Donna North and Juarez-Lincoln will all be moving from the 6A ranks down into the 5A Division I classification as they all fell under the 6A break number of 2225 students.

In addition, Brownsville Porter will drop from 5A Division I to 5A Division II and Rio Hondo will move from 4A Division II to 3A Division I.

The Valley will likely see teams compete in two separate 5A districts at the Division I and Division II levels. In 6A, it is expected that the West Valley 6A schools will be aligned in a district with Laredo 6As.

It was widely believed that McAllen High would be moving back up to the 6A ranks, leaving their McAllen ISD sister schools behind. However, McHi came in three students under the cutoff and will remain in 5A Division I.

Edcouch-Elsa will also remain in 5A Division II despite declining enrolment numbers. The Yellowjackets came in at 1320.5 which was 20.5 students above the 4A cutoff line.

The full list of schools separated by conference is available here