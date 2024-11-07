Unofficial election results: Incumbent Monica De La Cruz leads in rematch for District 15 seat

Early voting results show incumbent Congresswoman Monica De La Cruz in the lead in the race for her District 15 seat, according to unofficial early voting results.

With over 66% of precinct reporting, unofficial election results from the state show De La Cruz has 84,714 votes while challenger Michelle Vallejo has 71,087 votes.

District 15 covers a portion of Hidalgo and Guadalupe counties, and the entirety of Brooks, Jim Wells, Karnes, Live Oak and Wilson counties.

Both women ran for the seat in 2022, with De La Cruz winning by nine percentage points. De La Cruz is the first Republican and the first woman to represent District 15.

All results are unofficial until they’ve been canvassed.

Click here for more Election Day coverage.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.