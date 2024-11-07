Unofficial election results: Manuel Treviño wins race for Cameron County sheriff

Early voting results show Manuel "Manny" Treviño in the leading in the race for Cameron County Sheriff, according to unofficial early voting results.

Treviño has 63,864 votes while challenger Santiago "Jimmy" Manrrique has 46,356 votes with 100 percent of precincts reporting.

Treviño beat incumbent Eric Garza in the May Democratic run-offs. He says he wants to bring security to all of Cameron County. He has almost 32 years of law enforcement experience, 12 of them as chief of police in Primera.

Manrrique says he has experience with budgets, and he believes in his ability to run the department. He started his career in law enforcement more than 35 years ago. He's worked with multiple departments and believes that experience will help with the department's case load.

Click here for more Election Day coverage.

All results are unofficial until they’ve been canvassed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.