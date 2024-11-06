Unofficial election results show Adam Hinojosa in the lead for Texas District 27 Senate seat

Early voting results show Adam Hinojosa in the lead in the race for Texas District 27, according to unofficial early voting results.

Hinojosa has 125,875, while challenger Morgan LaMantia has 123,063 with 95 percent of precincts reporting results.

Hinojosa will become the first Republican to take the Senate seat, and he says one of his priorities is to improve the economy.

All results are unofficial until they’ve been canvassed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.