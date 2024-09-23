UPDATE: Edinburg road reopens following grease spill

EDITOR'S NOTE: The Texas Department of Transportation announced the road was reopened on Monday, Sept. 23 at 2:13 p.m.

A two-vehicle crash in Edinburg is causing road closures Monday in parts of Monte Cristo Road after the crash caused a grease spill, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

An Edinburg city spokesperson confirmed to Channel 5 News an accident involving two trucks at the intersection of Trooper Moises Sanchez Boulevard and Monte Cristo Road caused the grease spill.

The traffic accident is closing Monte Cristo Road between Pablo and 10th Streets.

TxDOT spokesperson Ray Pedraza said one of the trucks involved in the crash was hauling restaurant cooking grease. At 11 a.m. Monday, Pedraza said the roads are expected to be closed for another two and a half hours, and a hazmat crew was called in to help clean up the spill.

According to a social media post from the city of Edinburg, westbound traffic is being rerouted through Big Five Road, while eastbound traffic will be routed south on Trooper Moises Sanchez Boulevard. Northbound traffic on Trooper Moises Sanchez Boulevard is being diverted through Rogers Road.

No major injuries were reported.