Update: McAllen police discontinues Silver Alert, missing man found

Update: The McAllen Police Department discontinued the Silver Alert for Wayne Weise Thursday night. Police say he has been found.

--------------------

The McAllen Police Department is searching for 75-year-old Wayne Douglas Weise.

Weise was last seen on Thursday at 5 a.m. on FM 490 in Rio Grande City. He was driving a copper with tan trim 2009 Ford Explorer with the Texas license plate: GZF3286.

Law enforcement officials believe the man's disappearance poses a credible threat to his own health and safety. Weise, diagnosed with a cognitive impairment, is a 6'4'' white male, weighing 200 pounds, with gray hair worn in a ponytail and green eyes.

If you have any information contact the McAllen Police Department at 956)681-2014.