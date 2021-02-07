Update: McAllen police discontinues Silver Alert, missing man found
Update: The McAllen Police Department discontinued the Silver Alert for Wayne Weise Thursday night. Police say he has been found.
--------------------
The McAllen Police Department is searching for 75-year-old Wayne Douglas Weise.
Weise was last seen on Thursday at 5 a.m. on FM 490 in Rio Grande City. He was driving a copper with tan trim 2009 Ford Explorer with the Texas license plate: GZF3286.
Law enforcement officials believe the man's disappearance poses a credible threat to his own health and safety. Weise, diagnosed with a cognitive impairment, is a 6'4'' white male, weighing 200 pounds, with gray hair worn in a ponytail and green eyes.
If you have any information contact the McAllen Police Department at 956)681-2014.
More News
News Video
-
Rio Grande Valley woman shares experience of trying to obtain wristband for...
-
Valley Made, Local Strong: Churritos Y Mas
-
McAllen teacher's union shares concerns on reopening schools
-
12 Raymondville students get hands-on field experience at vaccine clinic
-
Cameron County pushes to get COVID-19 vaccine to most vulnerable residents