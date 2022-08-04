US Coast Guard seizes 40 sharks illegally caught off Texas coast

The U.S. Coast Guard seized 40 illegally caught sharks in federal waters off the south Texas coast on Tuesday.

Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi command center watch-standers received a notification from U.S. Customs and Border Patrol Protection personnel of four fishermen engaged in illegal fishing approximately seven miles north of Maritime Boundary Line, according to a news release from the US Coast Guard.

The fishermen were fishing aboard a lancha, a fishing boat used by Mexican fishermen that is approximately 20-30 feet long with a slender profile, has one outboard motor, and is capable of traveling at speeds exceeding 30 mph. They are frequently used to transport illegal narcotics to the U.S. and used for illegal fishing in the US Exclusive Economic Zone near the US and Mexico border in the Gulf of Mexico, according to the Coast Guard.

The crew of Coast Guard Cutter Edgar Culbertson seized illegal fishing equipment and 40 sharks found on board of the lancha, the news release said.

Coast Guard personnel detained the four fishermen and were taken to border enforcement agents for processing.

If you witness suspicious activity or illegal fishing in state water, out to nine miles offshores, please contact the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department's Operation Game Thief at 1-800-792-4263.

For all suspicious activity or illegal fishing occurring in federal waters, out to 200 miles offshore, please contact the US Coast Guard at 361-939-0450.